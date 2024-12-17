Odunze finished with two receptions on seven targets for 39 yards in Monday's 30-12 loss to the Vikings.

Odunze was unable to replicate his two-score game from a week prior, instead providing fantasy managers with just two receptions in Monday's lopsided loss. The Bears' first-round rookies struggled to get on the same page after Caleb Williams connected with Odunze on just 29 percent of his throws against Minnesota. Odunze has potential to go off on a given week, but his floor is too low to rely on against the Lions on Sunday for managers making critical lineup decisions in the fantasy playoffs.