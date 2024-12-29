York went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during the Bengals' 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos on Saturday.

York converted on a 22-yard chip shot to close out the Bengals' first offensive drive of the second half. He had a chance to win the game for Cincinnati in overtime, but his 33-yard field-goal attempt clanged the left upright. He has missed a field goal in two straight weeks, and in the four games since taking over for Evan McPherson (groin) as the Bengals' kicker, York has gone 5-for-7 on field-goal attempts and 13-for-14 on extra-point tries. McPherson is eligible to be activated off injured reserve for Cincinnati's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.