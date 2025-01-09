Taylor-Britt logged 77 total tackles and 16 passes defended, including three interceptions, over 17 games in 2024.

Taylor-Britt struggled in coverage throughout the year for Cincinnati, surrendering career highs in yards (734), completion percentage (64.8) and touchdowns (six). However, the third-year pro still showed flashes of brilliance at times this season, nabbing three interceptions, including one pick-six, and the first 0.5 sacks of his career. Taylor-Britt is now entering the final season of his rookie deal and is expected to remain one of the Bengals' top outside cornerbacks, making 2025 a pivotal season for him to bounce back in coverage and position himself for a lucrative contract extension.