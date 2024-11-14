Taylor-Britt was targeted eight times against the Ravens in Week 10, giving up seven catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns, including Tylan Wallace's long touchdown that started as a five-yard out where Taylor-Britt missed the tackle, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Taylor-Britt's failures against the Ravens are emblematic of both his struggles this season, and the Bengals' overall shortcomings defensively. He was supposed to be their best corner, and instead he's backslid. At least some small portion of his struggles can be attributed to the Bengals poor pass rush, forcing him to maintain coverage longer, but by almost any metric he's also played worse on his own.