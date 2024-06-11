Chase is present Tuesday for the start of mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chase's presence for the first mandatory practice of the offseason confirms he's not holding out, after he skipped voluntary OTAs throughout May. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option in March, keeping Chase under contract through 2025. Tee Higgins, on the other hand, still hasn't signed his franchise tag and thus technically isn't under contract, allowing him to miss minicamp without being fined. Both wide receivers want contract extensions, and Chase's talent may make him the priority even though Higgins can become a free agent sooner.