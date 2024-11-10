Following Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts, Kincaid addressed his brief attempt to return to action after suffering a knee injury earlier in the contest, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. "Thought I could go and just didn't feel good enough to run and be able to go out there and protect myself," the tight end noted.

In any case, Kincaid, who finished up the game with two catches on five targets for 24 yards, figures to get his knee checked out ahead of Week 11 action. For now, however, consider the tight end day-to-day in advance of next Sunday's game against the Chiefs.