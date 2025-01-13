Kincaid played 29 of the Bills' 76 offensive snaps and finished with three catches for 47 yards on three targets in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card win over the Broncos.

After being active but not playing in the Bills' Week 18 loss to the Patriots while Buffalo was locked into the AFC's No. 2 seed, Kincaid was back in action for the playoff opener, but he once again played second fiddle at tight end to Dawson Knox. For the fourth consecutive game in which both tight ends saw action, Knox outpaced Kincaid in playing time, taking the field for 46 snaps. While Kincaid brings more speed at the position and offers a more diverse route tree, Knox is the more trusted blocker and isn't a total zero as a receiver, as he caught two passes for 38 yards against Denver and finished the regular season with a 22-311-1 line on 33 targets over 16 games. As such, the more experienced Knox looks as though he could continue to play ahead of Kincaid when the Bills host the Ravens in the divisional round next Sunday.