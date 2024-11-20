Njoku (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns listed Njoku as a full practice participant Wednesday, so he should be ready to handle his usual role Thursday. As productive as he's been since Jameis Winston took over as the Browns' starting quarterback beginning in Week 8, Njoku faces a couple of relevant obstacles Week 12. Not only will be taking aim at a tough Pittsburgh defense, but the forecast in Cleveland on Thursday night is calling for cold, windy and wet conditions.