The Browns will have Moore focus his preparation as a wide receiver after last season's hybrid role didn't work out, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

In 2023, the team used Moore out of the backfield in addition to his duties as a wide receiver, but the coaches eventually abandoned the idea. He lined up 23 times in the backfield over the first five games (eight carries, 11 yards) then just six times over the final 12 games. It was clear the hybrid role hurt his production as both a runner and receiver. Moore enters 2024 re-energized and looking to become part of a productive wideout room that includes Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. He'll compete with Cedric Tillman to become the primary third wideout.