The Browns elevated Toney from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

After failing to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, Toney signed with the Browns on the practice squad Sept. 9. The 2021 first-round pick will make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Saints on Sunday, though it's unclear how involved he'll be on offense. Across 13 regular-season games with Kansas City in 2023, Toney registered 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 169 yards and one touchdown.