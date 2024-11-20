Hill (ankle) did not participate in the Buccaneers' first official practice of the week Wednesday.

Hill was signed from the Bucs' practice squad to the active roster Monday to contribute depth to the secondary. However, he is nursing an ankle injury, which was serious enough for him to be sidelined for Wednesday's practice. If Hill is able to return to practice Thursday and/or Friday, that would give him a chance to suit up against the Giants on Sunday. Hill began the 2024 regular season with the Panthers, and before being released Oct. 18, he registered 32 tackles (20 solo) and one pass defended over six games.