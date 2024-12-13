Smith (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Smith played through his knee injury in Tampa Bay's Week 14 win over the Raiders, recording three total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, over 43 defensive snaps. His Week 15 status was in doubt following two limited practice sessions; however, he upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting that he'll play through his knee injury again Sunday. Expect the rookie from Georgia to serve as Tampa Bay's top slot corner against the Chargers.