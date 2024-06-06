Thompson is in stable condition after having a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

Per Teicher, Thompson was taken to an area hospital by ambulance from the Chiefs' practice facility Thursday morning, after which the team's scheduled OTA practice was rescheduled for Friday. Thompson, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, played in one regular-season game as a rookie, recording two tackles in Week 18.