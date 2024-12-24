The Chiefs list Jones (calf) as questionable for Wednesday's game at Pittsburgh.

Jones strained his calf in this past Saturday's win over the Texans and was listed as a non-participant Sunday and Monday on the team's first two estimated practice reports of the week. The standout defensive lineman was upgraded to a limited participant Tuesday, though the Chiefs merely held a walk-through session. Kansas City will presumably check in with Jones early Wednesday to see how his calf is feeling, but given the quick turnaround for the Week 17 contest, it wouldn't be surprising if the team erred on the side of caution and held him out for the first time all season.