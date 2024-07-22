Hicks was working with the Chiefs' first-team defense Monday with Justin Reid (quadriceps) on the team's NFI list, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The rookie safety out of Washington State has received a vote of confidence from his coaching staff, seeing first-team snaps while Reid recovers from his quadriceps injury. Hicks isn't expected to have a big defensive role during Kansas City's 2024 campaign, but he could be the next man up at safety if Reid of Bryan Cook go down at some point this season.