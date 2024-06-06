Pierce (foot) is not practicing Thursday, the final day of mandatory minicamp, as a precautionary measure, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pierce hasn't practice this week after his foot was stepped on in a previous practice, but it doesn't appear that there's any worry about his status for training camp. The 2022 second-round pick is competing with rookie second-rounder Adonai Mitchell for No. 3 receiver reps behind Michael Pittman (knee) and Josh Downs, so missing any amount of time could portent a hit to Pierce's stock. In two seasons with the Colts, Pierce has averaged a mediocre 554 yards and two touchdowns, but he could've been held back by questionable quarterback play.