Lance completed his only pass attempt for one yard and gained one yard on his only carry in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The 24-year-old quarterback took over for Cooper Rush on the Cowboys' final possession in a 41-7 rout, marking Lance's third appearance of the season. He's done very little with his opportunities, completing five of seven passes for 22 yards and an interception while adding 15 yards on five carries. With Dallas just playing out the string, Lance could see a bigger workload in Week 18 against the Commanders and potentially even get a start, but the pending free agent seems unlikely to be a part of the Cowboys' 2025 plans.