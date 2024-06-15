Leonard suffered a minor hamstring injury before reaching an injury settlement with the Broncos on Thursday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Leonard signed as an undrafted free agent with Denver May 11 but was waived with an injury settlement Thursday. The nature of the tight end's injury was undisclosed at that time and has now been revealed to be a minor hamstring issue. Since Leonard isn't dealing with a serious injury, he should be able to join another organization this season if presented an offer.