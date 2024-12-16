Hurts completed 25 of 32 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Steelers. He added 15 rushes for 45 yards and an additional score.

The effectiveness of the Eagles' passing attack was in question throughout the week, as Hurts had failed to top 200 passing yards in three straight games. He silenced those questions in an excellent Week 15 showing by averaging 9.1 yards per attempt while completing six passes of at least 20 yards. Hurts also threw for multiple touchdowns for only the sixth time this season, while supplementing it with his 14th rushing score of the campaign. All of that production came despite playing through a broken finger, an injury that Hurts confirmed after the game, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.