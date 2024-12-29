Barkley rushed 31 times for 167 yards and brought in both targets for two yards in the Eagles' 41-7 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

The Eagles are clearly intent on getting Barkley to the all-time single-season rushing yardage record if Sunday's workload is any indication, as the seven-year pro logged his highest carry total since Week 8 of last season. Barkley generated his second-highest yardage tally of the campaign with the elevated volume, his sixth 100-yard effort in the last seven contests. The 2018 first-round pick eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark on the season with Sunday's gargantuan production, leaving him exactly 100 yards away from Eric Dickerson's 2,105-yard single-season record that has stood for the last 40 years. Barkley will have a premium Week 18 matchup with which to try and make history, as the Eagles host the Giants to close out the regular season.