Shipley (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though he was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, Shipley put in full practices Thursday and Friday and was cleared by an independent neurologist at some point thereafter, allowing him to exit the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. With workhorse back Saquon Barkley (rest) sitting out the regular-season finale, Shipley should be primed for his heftiest snap count of the season, after taking the field for no more than 11 plays in any of his previous 15 games. Kenneth Gainwell may get the start for the Eagles, but he likely won't take on a Barkley-level workload as the team looks to preserve his health heading into the postseason. As the only other active running back, Shipley could thus be in store for plenty of volume on the ground and as a pass catcher, but he could struggle to produce while the Eagles are resting three of their starting linemen (offensive tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, center Landon Dickerson).