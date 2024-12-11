Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3299 RUYDS 194 TD 29 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.9 Darnold has scored at least 23.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including 25.1 points in Week 12 at Chicago. He passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears, and Chicago has now allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points. Darnold has top-five upside in this game at home, and it's great that he's involving Jordan Addison to a high degree, along with Justin Jefferson. Darnold has made the Vikings a serious playoff contender, and Fantasy managers in the playoffs should trust Darnold as well.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF DET -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3265 RUYDS 47 TD 26 INT 10 FPTS/G 21 The Bills have allowed three quarterbacks in their past five games to score at least 21.5 Fantasy points, and the two who failed to reach that total during that stretch were Joe Flacco in Week 10 and Brock Purdy in the snow in Week 13. Goff has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five games in a row at home, including three outings with at least 28 points in Detroit. This game has the highest projected points of the week at 54.5, Goff and Josh Allen are MVP candidates and this could be a Super Bowl preview. I'm expecting plenty of scoring, and Goff should definitely do his part.

Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2456 RUYDS 50 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.1 Tagovailoa was great as the Start of the Week in Week 14 against the Jets with 27.5 Fantasy points, although he made me sweat because he needed a final touchdown in overtime to help his stats. Still, he's now scored at least 27.5 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he passed for at least 317 yards in three of those outings. The Texans have allowed four quarterbacks in their past five games to score at least 18.4 Fantasy points, including Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Rush, Will Levis and Mac Jones. This should be another stellar outing for Tagovailoa in Week 15.

Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3032 RUYDS 282 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.1 I was nervous about Purdy in Week 14 against Chicago, and he proved me wrong with 26.1 Fantasy points. He scored 31.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at the Rams without Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, but now Purdy is without Brandon Aiyuk (knee). It would be great if Samuel showed up Thursday night, but Purdy should be successful with Kittle, Jauan Jennings and potentially Patrick Taylor a new weapon out of the backfield with Isaac Guerendo (foot) banged up. The Rams have allowed two quarterbacks in their past four games to score at least 21.9 Fantasy points, including Josh Allen going for 57.9 Fantasy points in Week 14. Purdy has top-10 upside in Week 15.

Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE ARI -6 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2862 RUYDS 444 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.4 Murray scored 21.9 Fantasy points in Week 14 against Seattle, but he's been struggling of late. He's scored more than 17.2 Fantasy points just twice since Week 8, and he has four touchdowns and five interceptions in his past five outings. He also has run for 19 yards or less in four of his past six contests. But I expect a quality outing from Murray in Week 15 at home against the Patriots. The past three quarterbacks against New England have scored at least 25.2 Fantasy points and five of the past six have scored at least 21.3 points. Murray gets the Patriots, Panthers and Rams in the Fantasy playoffs, and hopefully he can be a league-winning quarterback in the next three games.

Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1511 RUYDS 383 TD 11 INT 9 FPTS/G 15.8 Richardson got great news Wednesday with Josh Downs (shoulder) returning to practice, and hopefully he's ready to play coming off the Week 14 bye. The Broncos also could still be without cornerback Riley Moss, and his absence was huge in Week 13 against Cleveland when Jameis Winston had 497 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Richardson has scored at least 25.2 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he has scored at least 6.1 Fantasy points with his legs in three outings in a row, with three rushing touchdowns. I'm going to trust Richardson as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 15.

Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3303 RUYDS 11 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.7 Stafford has 4,381 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the past two seasons when Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams are on the field. Since Week 8, when Nacua and Kupp returned from injury, Stafford has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in six of seven games, including four outings with at least 23.2 Fantasy points over that span. He only scored 14.8 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 3, but Nacua and Kupp were out for that game. I'm expecting Stafford to perform better in the rematch since his trio of stars are healthy coming into Week 15.