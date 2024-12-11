I don't have Bo Nix ranked as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week, but I would definitely consider starting him in all leagues. There are a lot of great quarterbacks with fantastic matchups in Week 15, and Nix is one of them.
He's taking on a Colts defense that has allowed four of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 18.1 Fantasy points, including three over 20 points, and Nix was hot going into his bye in Week 14. He scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should be in that range again in Week 15.
We'll see if Denver can get its ground game going, which hurt Nix a little in Week 13 against Cleveland, and he also had two interceptions against the Browns. He only scored 14.2 Fantasy points against Cleveland, but he should rebound against Indianapolis.
This is a big game for the Broncos to keep their lead for a wild-card spot in the NFL playoffs, and the Colts are trying to take their place. As for the Fantasy playoffs, you can trust Nix as a starter, and I expect him to continue playing well against Indianapolis in Week 15.
Sam Darnold QB
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Darnold has scored at least 23.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including 25.1 points in Week 12 at Chicago. He passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears, and Chicago has now allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points. Darnold has top-five upside in this game at home, and it's great that he's involving Jordan Addison to a high degree, along with Justin Jefferson. Darnold has made the Vikings a serious playoff contender, and Fantasy managers in the playoffs should trust Darnold as well.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Bills have allowed three quarterbacks in their past five games to score at least 21.5 Fantasy points, and the two who failed to reach that total during that stretch were Joe Flacco in Week 10 and Brock Purdy in the snow in Week 13. Goff has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five games in a row at home, including three outings with at least 28 points in Detroit. This game has the highest projected points of the week at 54.5, Goff and Josh Allen are MVP candidates and this could be a Super Bowl preview. I'm expecting plenty of scoring, and Goff should definitely do his part.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Tagovailoa was great as the Start of the Week in Week 14 against the Jets with 27.5 Fantasy points, although he made me sweat because he needed a final touchdown in overtime to help his stats. Still, he's now scored at least 27.5 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he passed for at least 317 yards in three of those outings. The Texans have allowed four quarterbacks in their past five games to score at least 18.4 Fantasy points, including Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Rush, Will Levis and Mac Jones. This should be another stellar outing for Tagovailoa in Week 15.
I was nervous about Purdy in Week 14 against Chicago, and he proved me wrong with 26.1 Fantasy points. He scored 31.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at the Rams without Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, but now Purdy is without Brandon Aiyuk (knee). It would be great if Samuel showed up Thursday night, but Purdy should be successful with Kittle, Jauan Jennings and potentially Patrick Taylor a new weapon out of the backfield with Isaac Guerendo (foot) banged up. The Rams have allowed two quarterbacks in their past four games to score at least 21.9 Fantasy points, including Josh Allen going for 57.9 Fantasy points in Week 14. Purdy has top-10 upside in Week 15.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Murray scored 21.9 Fantasy points in Week 14 against Seattle, but he's been struggling of late. He's scored more than 17.2 Fantasy points just twice since Week 8, and he has four touchdowns and five interceptions in his past five outings. He also has run for 19 yards or less in four of his past six contests. But I expect a quality outing from Murray in Week 15 at home against the Patriots. The past three quarterbacks against New England have scored at least 25.2 Fantasy points and five of the past six have scored at least 21.3 points. Murray gets the Patriots, Panthers and Rams in the Fantasy playoffs, and hopefully he can be a league-winning quarterback in the next three games.
IND Indianapolis • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Richardson got great news Wednesday with Josh Downs (shoulder) returning to practice, and hopefully he's ready to play coming off the Week 14 bye. The Broncos also could still be without cornerback Riley Moss, and his absence was huge in Week 13 against Cleveland when Jameis Winston had 497 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Richardson has scored at least 25.2 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he has scored at least 6.1 Fantasy points with his legs in three outings in a row, with three rushing touchdowns. I'm going to trust Richardson as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 15.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Stafford has 4,381 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the past two seasons when Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams are on the field. Since Week 8, when Nacua and Kupp returned from injury, Stafford has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in six of seven games, including four outings with at least 23.2 Fantasy points over that span. He only scored 14.8 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 3, but Nacua and Kupp were out for that game. I'm expecting Stafford to perform better in the rematch since his trio of stars are healthy coming into Week 15.
CLE Cleveland • #5
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
My only concern for Winston this week is if he gets off to a bad start, could he get benched? I doubt it, but you never know. Winston struggled in Week 14 at Pittsburgh but still managed to score 19.3 Fantasy points. He's now reached that total in four of six starts, including three outings with at least 29.6 points. Winston gets the Chiefs in Week 15, and four of the past six quarterbacks against Kansas City have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points, making Winston a low-end starter in all leagues.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Stroud has gone seven games in a row with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, but hopefully he's better coming off the Week 14 bye. That said, he's struggled in some great matchups recently against Dallas in Week 11 (10.9 Fantasy points), Tennessee in Week 12 (19.7 points) and Jacksonville in Week 13 (16.4 points). Since Week 6, Stroud has only five touchdowns and five interceptions, and the Dolphins have allowed just four quarterbacks all season to score at least 20 Fantasy points. I would only start Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #3
Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs.
It was great to see Wilson score 20 Fantasy points in Week 14 against Cleveland with George Pickens (hamstring) out, and Wilson has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past five starts. But it doesn't seem like Pickens will play in Week 15 at Philadelphia, and it's tough to trust Wilson in this matchup without his best receiver. The Eagles have allowed just two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points in their past nine games, and Wilson is only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Seahawks have won four games in a row, but Smith has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback during that stretch, scoring 15.7 Fantasy points or less in each game. It will be hard to trust him in the Fantasy playoffs in Week 15 against Green Bay, and the Packers have allowed just three quarterbacks in their past nine games to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Smith is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
There have only been four quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Minnesota this season, and Williams was one of them in Week 12 when he scored 30.9 points. I'm not expecting him to have similar success in the rematch, and I would only start Williams in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Vikings should be prepared for Williams now, and this is Chicago's third game in a row on the road. This should be another letdown spot for Williams, who only scored 18.1 Fantasy points in Week 14 at San Francisco.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Love has been hit or miss as a Fantasy quarterback of late, mostly because Josh Jacobs has been a star. In Love's past six games he has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points four times, and he only has two games with multiple passing touchdowns over that span. Seattle has limited the past five opposing quarterbacks to 21.9 Fantasy points or less in matchups with Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray twice, and Murray averaged 16.1 Fantasy points in those two meetings with the Seahawks. I don't mind Love as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, but he's better off just starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues given the matchup.
Purdy played at Buffalo in Week 13, but I hope the shoulder injury that kept him out of Week 12 is OK. I also hope that left tackle Trent Williams (ankle/personal) plays because the 49ers need him to anchor this offensive line. With Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) out, the offense should run through Purdy if he's 100 percent, but this is also a tough matchup against the Bears, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks have thrown multiple touchdowns against Chicago this season, and Purdy should be considered a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues in Week 14.