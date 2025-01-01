J.K. Dobbins RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 842 REC 29 REYDS 141 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.1 The Chargers could decide to rest their starters in Week 18 at Las Vegas if the Steelers beat the Bengals on Saturday. But I still expect Dobbins to play some of the game against the Raiders since he needs 58 rushing yards to trigger a $150,000 bonus for reaching 900 yards. And if the Chargers are playing to win for the No. 5 seed in the AFC (Pittsburgh needs to lose to Cincinnati for that to happen), then Dobbins could have a huge game. He just had 15.3 PPR points in Week 17 at New England in his first game back from a four-game absence with a knee injury. And he scored 22.9 PPR points against the Raiders in Week 1. Dobbins could be a top-10 running back in all leagues in Week 18.

Isaac Guerendo RB SF San Francisco • #49

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 415 REC 15 REYDS 152 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.3 Guerendo returned in Week 17 against Detroit following a one-game absence with a hamstring injury, and he scored 13.9 PPR points. He's been a factor in the passing game in his past two outings with eight catches for 83 yards on eight targets, and hopefully, Joshua Dobbs keeps him involved through the air with Brock Purdy (elbow) hurt. The Cardinals have allowed three running backs in their past four games to score at least 16.2 PPR points, and I like Guerendo as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 780 REC 36 REYDS 277 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.9 Tracy had a rough game in Week 17 against the Colts despite 22 total touches. He had 20 carries for 59 yards and two catches for 14 yards on three targets for just 9.3 PPR points. But I like that he dominated playing time again with 66 percent of the snaps, and he should be able to rebound in Week 18 against the Eagles. Normally, this would be a matchup to avoid, but Philadelphia plans to rest its starters for the playoffs. I'll trust Tracy as a No. 2 running back against backups, and he has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his past five games overall.

Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 1007 REC 37 REYDS 237 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Dowdle did a nice job at Philadelphia in Week 17 with 23 carries for 104 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He lost a fumble, which kept him at 9.8 PPR points, but this was his fourth 100-yard game in his past five outings. He had 19 carries for 86 yards and three catches for 12 yards on three targets at Washington in Week 12, and the Commanders have allowed a running back in each of the past three games to score at least 17 PPR points. Dowdle is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.