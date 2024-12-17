Nubin underwent surgery Monday to repair the ankle injury he suffered in the Giants' Week 14 loss to the Saints, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Nubin was placed on injured reserve this past Wednesday due to the ankle injury. The rookie second-round pick had played all but two defensive snaps in the 12 regular-season games prior to the Giants' Week 14 loss, and he'll end his 2024 campaign with 98 tackles (57 solo), one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 13 games. Dane Belton will serve as the Giants' starting strong safety for the last three games of the 2024 regular season.