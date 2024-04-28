Coker is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Coker will reportedly get a $25,000 signing bonus and $225,000 guaranteed, per Kyed. Plus-sized at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, Coker was a first-team All-American at Holy Cross and led the FCS in receiving touchdowns with his 59-1,040-15 receiving line in 2023. Coker ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the combine and is capable of making an NFL roster as long as he is able to withstand the sizable leap in competition.