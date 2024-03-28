Daniels, who opted to not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, did so at LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

Per the report, Daniels, who measured in at 6-foot-3⅝, 210 pounds, was slated to spend time afterward with the Patriots, Commanders, Giants, Vikings, Broncos and Raiders. As next month's draft approaches, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is viewed as one of the top options at the QB position along with USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. While Williams is expected to be selected first overall, where Daniels lands remains to be seen, though what is clear is that the top four signal-callers figure to come off the board quickly, in any case.