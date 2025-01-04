The Lions activated Raymond (foot) from injured reserve Saturday.
Raymond was a full participant in practice this week, and while he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Vikings, all signs point to him playing. He has been on injured reserve since late November due to a foot injury he suffered against the Colts in Week 12. Raymond's return Sunday gives the Lions another punt return option and depth at wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
More News
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Questionable but still on IR•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Gets in another full practice•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Full go for Wednesday•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Won't play Monday vs. Niners•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Full-go in return to practice•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Practice window opens•