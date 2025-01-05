The Packers added Doubs to their injury report Saturday, listing him as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears due to an illness, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Green Bay already may be without its top vertical threat in Christian Watson (knee) in Week 18, and now the status of perhaps QB Jordan Love's most-trusted option in Doubs is up in the air. With Watson sidelined last Sunday at Minnesota, Doubs was targeted 11 times and turned them into seven catches for 58 yards. Doubs' status for Sunday's matchup will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.