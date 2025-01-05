Doubs (illness) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Doubs was added to the Packers' Week 18 injury report Saturday due to an illness, which left him questionable for Sunday's game. With his lack of availability confirmed this weekend, Green Bay will turn to Jayden Reed, Christian Watson (knee) and Dontayvion Wicks as its primary wide receivers, while Bo Melton and Malik Heath also will be on hand for snaps and targets. Doubs will turn his focus to getting healthy for the wild-card round next weekend.