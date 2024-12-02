Wallace recorded five total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

Wallace was one of four Panthers defenders to record a sack in the Week 13 loss, bringing down Baker Mayfield for an eight-yard loss in overtime that led to a missed 55-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin. The 2024 third-round pick was thrust into a starting role after Shaq Thompson tore his Achilles in Week 4, recording 55 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles in eight games since. Wallace is expected to remain one of the Panthers' top defensive playmakers in a Week 14 matchup against the Eagles.