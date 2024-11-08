The 49ers waived Taylor on Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

With Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) expected to return for San Francisco's Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers, Taylor has been dropped from the active roster. The Memphis product appeared in eight games this season, logging seven carries for 25 yards and one reception for 12 yards across 95 total snaps (18 offensive and 77 on special teams). Taylor could find his way back onto the 49ers' practice squad if he clears waivers.