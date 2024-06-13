Polk was one of New England's standouts at June minicamp, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports.

It sounds like he mostly caught passes from Jacoby Brissett, but there was also a rookie-to-rookie connection on the final play of minicamp when Drake Maye hit Polk for a practice-ending touchdown. Polk reportedly has been quick to learn OC Alex Van Pelt's playbook, and Perry suggests that Patriots brass believes the rookie has high-end physical skills (even though his combine workout numbers were mediocre, including a 4.52 40). While many viewed Polk as a draft reach at 37th overall, he's got a nice opportunity to earn immediate playing time in a New England offense where all the WR roles seem up for grabs.