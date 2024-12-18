Hasty (ankle) was a DNP for Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hasty played 10 snaps (two on offense, eight on special teams) during this past Sunday's 30-17 loss to Arizona and finished with 24 kick return yards. However, the fifth-year running back appears to have come out of that contest worse for wear with an ankle injury, which had him sidelined for Wednesday's practice. Hasty's practice participation over the next two days will dictate his chances of playing against Buffalo on Sunday.
