The Patriots placed Roy (foot) on injured reserve Friday.

Roy last played Week 10 against Chicago, when he aggravated a neck injury and was forced him to exit the contest early. The second-year defensive tackle now appears to be dealing with a foot issue. Because a stint on IR requires a four-game absence, and the 3-10 Patriots have only four games remaining in the regular season while being already eliminated from playoff contention, Roy won't play again this season. He'll finish the 2024 campaign with 17 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, over six contests.