Wilkins (foot) racked up 17 tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks across five regular-season appearances with the Raiders in 2024. He spent the final 12 games of the year on IR.

Wilkins' inaugural campaign with Las Vegas came to a disappointingly early end, after he underwent surgery to address a fracture in his left foot early October. The standout defensive tackle will spend the offseason prioritizing a return to full health, as he enters the second season of the four-year, $110 million contract he inked with the Raiders last March.