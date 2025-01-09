Wilkins (foot) racked up 17 tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks across five regular-season appearances with the Raiders in 2024. He spent the final 12 games of the year on IR.
Wilkins' inaugural campaign with Las Vegas came to a disappointingly early end, after he underwent surgery to address a fracture in his left foot early October. The standout defensive tackle will spend the offseason prioritizing a return to full health, as he enters the second season of the four-year, $110 million contract he inked with the Raiders last March.
