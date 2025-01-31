Young played in all 17 regular-season games and finished with 62 tackles (34 solo), including 7.5 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery. He added six tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, during the Rams' two playoff games.

Young's production in his sophomore season was eerily similar to his rookie campaign, albeit logging one more combined tackle and 0.5 sacks less. The 2023 third-round pick was part of a young, formidable Rams' pass rush along with Kobie Turner, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske (knee), with the foursome logging 28.5 sacks during the regular season. They played a key role in the Rams' NFC wild-card win over the Vikings when they sacked Sam Darnold seven times.