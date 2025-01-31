Hoecht played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 56 tackles (24 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two pass defenses. He added seven tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, across the Rams' two playoff games.

Hoecht signed a one-year, $2.96 million contract in March of 2024 to return to the Rams after a career year in 2023, during which he logged career bests in combined tackles (81) and sacks (6.0). He spent most of the 2024 campaign in a rotational role at edge rusher behind Byron Young and Braden Fiske (knee), though Hoecht did manage to start in five of the Rams' six games between Week 7 and 11. The Rams have their edge rushers of the future in Fiske and Young, so it's unclear whether Hoecht will return in a rotational role or join another team when he enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.