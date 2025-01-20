Rivers played all 16 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

Head coach Sean McVay didn't deviate from starting running back Kyren Williams at all on Sunday, leaving him in for all 71 snaps on offense. On the season, Rivers compiled 22 rushing attempts for 99 yards and tacked on five catches for 34 yards, and is set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason. Rookie Blake Corum (forearm) established himself as the backup to Williams by season's end, but Rivers has a key role on special teams, which may entice the Rams into bringing him back in 2025.