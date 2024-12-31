Hill (concussion/illness) didn't participate in practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Hill is trending toward being available for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Browns, after the running back sat out the team's Week 17 win over the Texans with a concussion. Though Hill is seemingly on the cusp of exiting the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, an unrelated illness has kept him off the field for practice. Hill will likely need to log some practice activity Wednesday and/or Thursday in order for Harbaugh's prediction to come to fruition.