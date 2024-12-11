Wallace (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wallace has missed Seattle's last four games after sustaining an ankle injury in a Week 9 loss to the Rams, but Wednesday's return to practice suggests he's nearly past the issue. The 27-year-old now has 21 days to be activated to the Seahawks' active roster before reverting to IR. If activated in time, he could serve as one of Seattle's top reserve safeties in Sunday night's matchup against the Packers.