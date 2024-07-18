The Seahawks placed Dodson (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Dodson is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but it looks like he may not be ready for the start of training camp next week. The 26-year-old posted a career-best 74 tackles (57 solo) and 2.5 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances with the Bills last season, and once healthy he figures to compete for a significant role in Seattle's linebacker corps, which no longer features Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks at the top of the depth chart.