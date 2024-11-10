Williams, whom the Steelers acquired in a trade with the Jets on Tuesday, is expected to suit up in his new team's Week 10 matchup versus Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams has had less than a full week to familiarize himself with Pittsburgh's offensive playbook, but it appears he's done enough to be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran wideout struggled in his nine games with New York prior to the trade, totaling just 12 catches on 21 targets for 166 yards and no touchdowns. Williams will look to resurrect his season as the Steelers' No. 2 receiver alongside top wideout George Pickens.