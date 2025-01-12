Harris rushed the ball six times for 17 yards in Saturday's 28-14 loss to the Ravens. He added three receptions on three targets for 41 yards.

Harris led the Pittsburgh backfield in every statistic, though it's difficult to have many takeaways from this game as the Steelers were down multiple scores for over half of the game. In part due to game script, he was unable to get going on the ground, but he showed some ability as a pass catcher -- highlighted by a 21-yard catch and run late in the third quarter. Harris is now set to enter free agency for the first time in his career, and his market will be intriguing to watch. He has lacked explosive playmaking ability for most of his career, though he's topped 250 carries in each of his four pro seasons and has proven the ability to lead a backfield.