Harris rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens. He did not record a catch on one target.

Harris took a surprising secondary role to Jaylen Warren in the contest, as he had nine touches compared to Warren's 17. It's unclear whether that was due to his recent ineffectiveness -- he's averaged only 3.2 yards per carry since Week 10 -- or because of a miscue in Pittsburgh's Week 15 loss to the Eagles. Regardless of the explanation, Harris has 16 total touches in his last two games, making it difficult to trust his role in a Week 17 showdown with the Chiefs.