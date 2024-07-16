Cephus agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cephus spent time in Buffalo earlier this offseason, but he was cut by the Bills prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2020 fifth-round pick briefly flashed during his time in Detroit, but he was then suspended the entire 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy. Now, Cephus will compete for a depth role in Houston's crowded WR room, with all of Robert Woods, Noah Brown, John Metchie, Ben Skowronek and Xavier Hutchinson vying for end-of-roster gigs. At best, Cephus will likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.