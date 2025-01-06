Whyle recorded five receptions on seven targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Texans. He also converted a two-point conversion.

Chig Okonkwo was on the injury report with an abdomen injury during the week and played very limited snaps. That created additional opportunity for Whyle, who logged a career-best 37 snaps and seven targets. He converted that into only 29 yards, though it was still a positive close to the season. Whyle took a significant step forward in 2024, and he should be in line to work alongside Okonkwo more frequently in two tight-end sets in 2025.