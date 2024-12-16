Rudolph completed 21 of 26 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals. He added two rushes for 14 yards.

Rudolph took over under center after Will Levis was benched early in the third quarter. He was more effective than Levis, though his two touchdown passes came in garbage with the latter coming on the final play of the game. Levis has been the starter for Tennessee when healthy, though Rudolph may get his chance to lead the team to close out the campaign.