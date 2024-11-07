Pollard (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, so his downgrade in participation a day later is notable. That said, the running back didn't practice ahead of Week 9 action and was able to log an 86 percent snap share in this past Sunday's win over the Patriots, carrying 28 times for 128 yards and adding three catches for 26 yards in the contest. With no reported setbacks, it's plausible that Pollard's 'DNP' on Thursday could be maintenance-related.