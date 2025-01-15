Werenski scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Both tallies were impressive, and both of them tied the score for the Blue Jackets. Werenski stole the puck at his own blue line midway through the first period and beat Ivan Fedotov on a breakaway before ripping home a one-timer on a slick feed from Kirill Marchenko late in the third. The 27-year-old Werenski has stayed healthy this season and is having a breakout campaign under new head coach Dean Evason, and he seems to be getting stronger. Werenski has produced six multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's erupted for four goals and 18 points with 54 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating.