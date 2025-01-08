Werenski provided a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Werenski helped out on Adam Fantilli's game-tying tally late in the third period. During a four-game point streak, Werenski has a goal and six assists while adding a plus-3 rating, 27 shots on net and nine blocked shots. The 27-year-old is showing just how good he can be when he has good health on his side. Overall, Werenski is at 12 goals, 34 helpers, 161 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 41 appearances. He's 11 points away from matching his career-best total from last season, and if his second half of 2024-25 is as good as the first, he could be up for Norris Trophy consideration.